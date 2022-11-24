Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 763,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,629 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,710 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.