14,992 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 41,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Up 0.3 %
PJUN stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $32.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.
