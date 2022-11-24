Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.