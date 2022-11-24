Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $297.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

