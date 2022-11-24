22,211 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $530,336,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 190,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after buying an additional 171,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,832,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 518,128 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

