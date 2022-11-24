Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.20 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $188.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

