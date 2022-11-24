10,003 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

FLTB opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

