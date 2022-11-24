Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 178,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

