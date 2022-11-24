Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.