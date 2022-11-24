iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMDY. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 92,787 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $57.88 on Thursday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.