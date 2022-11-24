Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,867,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

BG stock opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

