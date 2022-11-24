Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.