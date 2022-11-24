Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $519,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VAW opened at $180.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.