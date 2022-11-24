United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

