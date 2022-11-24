United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,363.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

