United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 29,590 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,590 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

