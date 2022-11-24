Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TRMB opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

