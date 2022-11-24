United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 18,937 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

