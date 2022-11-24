United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 762 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

