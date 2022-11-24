Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

