United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

