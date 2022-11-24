Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $344.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

