United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

