United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.94 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,935.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

