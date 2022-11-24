United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

