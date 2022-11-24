Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,868,000 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 6,403.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 28.84% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $88,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,631,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

FLCA opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

