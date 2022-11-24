Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $89,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 67.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 187,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 126,313 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.4% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 25,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

ASND opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.