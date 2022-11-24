Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $91,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

SIGI opened at $94.49 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

