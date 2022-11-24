Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 204,672 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,672 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $93,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 483,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of HUN opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

