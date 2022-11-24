Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 608 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $94,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $376.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.19. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $403.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($479.59) to €480.00 ($489.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.14.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

