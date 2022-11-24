Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $97,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

