Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,214 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.53% of Avantor worth $112,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

