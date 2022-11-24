Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Roblox worth $114,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

