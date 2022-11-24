Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,424 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $118,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 101.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 56.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.