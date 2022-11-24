Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 5.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 100,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
