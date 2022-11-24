Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 5.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOLGet Rating) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 100,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,786,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

