BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 5.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 448,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,381,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
