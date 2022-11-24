BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 5.6%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 448,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,381,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

BRF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BRF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of BRF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

