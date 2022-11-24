NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 150,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,788,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 354,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 736,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

