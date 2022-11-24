Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 36,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 901,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Genius Sports Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 387,905 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,000,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 273,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

