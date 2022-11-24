EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.16

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 10876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $568.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13.
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.
