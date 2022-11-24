Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. 9,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

