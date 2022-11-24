Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. 9,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 792,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
