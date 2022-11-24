V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Down 5.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. 1,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02.

Insider Transactions at V2X

V2X Company Profile

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C purchased 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 376,920 shares of company stock worth $15,055,510 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.