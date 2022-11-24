V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Down 5.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. 1,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 49,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
V2X Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02.
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
