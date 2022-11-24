New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.86. 83,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,760,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after buying an additional 158,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,954,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

