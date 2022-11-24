Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 29.26 and last traded at 29.14. Approximately 12,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 654,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

