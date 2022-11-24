The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 146,045 shares.The stock last traded at $22.71 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $722.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

