Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.41

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 211613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

