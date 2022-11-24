St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Price Down 5%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.92. 4,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $10,663,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 141.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1,037.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
