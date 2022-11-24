Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 2,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 602,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,774,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.