Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 2,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 602,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
