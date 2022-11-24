Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 7.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 12,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 932,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
