Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 7.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 12,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 932,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

