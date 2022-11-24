Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 121,859 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,859 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.09% of SouthState worth $121,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $87.48 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

