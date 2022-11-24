Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 192,650 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,377,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 10.37% of Greenbrier Companies worth $121,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of GBX opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.